NC State visits Pittsburgh following Lubin’s 22-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (13-6, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-11, 1-5 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC…

NC State Wolfpack (13-6, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-11, 1-5 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on Pittsburgh after Ven-Allen Lubin scored 22 points in NC State’s 80-76 overtime win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 6-6 at home. Pittsburgh averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 4-2 against ACC opponents. NC State is third in the ACC scoring 85.5 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Pittsburgh makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). NC State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Wolfpack meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is averaging 12.6 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers. Brandin Cummings is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Darrion Williams is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

