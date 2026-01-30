Navy faces Loyola (MD) on 6-game win streak

Navy Midshipmen (13-6, 7-1 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-11, 5-4 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy…

Navy Midshipmen (13-6, 7-1 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-11, 5-4 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy is looking to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Loyola (MD).

The Greyhounds are 3-5 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-1 against Patriot opponents. Navy is second in the Patriot with 15.1 assists per game led by Zanai Barnett-Gay averaging 4.4.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristina Garcia is averaging four points for the Greyhounds. Lex Therien is averaging 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games.

Zoe Mesuch is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 13 points. Barnett-Gay is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 57.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

