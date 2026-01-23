Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » N.C. A&T hosts Towson…

N.C. A&T hosts Towson after Williamson’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

January 23, 2026, 11:28 AM

Towson Tigers (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-10, 1-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits N.C. A&T after Dylan Williamson scored 24 points in Towson’s 72-59 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies are 5-3 in home games. N.C. A&T is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Towson scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 69.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 76.6 N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Walker is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williamson is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists. Tyler Tejada is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up