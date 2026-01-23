N.C. A&T hosts Towson after Williamson’s 24-point outing

Towson Tigers (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-10, 1-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Towson Tigers (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-10, 1-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits N.C. A&T after Dylan Williamson scored 24 points in Towson’s 72-59 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies are 5-3 in home games. N.C. A&T is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Towson scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 69.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 76.6 N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Walker is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williamson is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists. Tyler Tejada is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

