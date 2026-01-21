Mount St. Mary’s hosts Quinnipiac following Jones’ 30-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-7, 6-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-12, 4-5 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-7, 6-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-12, 4-5 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Mount St. Mary’s after Asim Jones scored 30 points in Quinnipiac’s 98-92 overtime win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have gone 6-3 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Monroe averaging 5.9.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 67.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 73.6 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Bobcats square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arlandus Keyes is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Abdou Khadre Kebe is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Monroe is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jones is averaging 16.1 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

