Morson and the Central Michigan Chippewas host conference foe Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (15-5, 7-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (12-6, 6-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madi Morson and Central Michigan host Bree Salenbien and Ball State in MAC play Wednesday.

The Chippewas have gone 6-1 at home. Central Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Taylor Anderson averaging 2.5.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in MAC play. Ball State scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Central Michigan makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The Chippewas and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Salenbien is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

