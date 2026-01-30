Morris and the Coppin State Eagles host conference foe Morgan State

Morgan State Lady Bears (3-19, 2-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-18, 2-4 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morgan State Lady Bears (3-19, 2-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-18, 2-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khila Morris and Coppin State host Mihjae Hayes and Morgan State in MEAC action.

The Eagles have gone 3-4 at home. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 9.6 assists per game led by Paris McBride averaging 3.2.

The Lady Bears are 2-4 against conference opponents. Morgan State gives up 73.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 20.5 points per game.

Coppin State averages 55.0 points per game, 18.7 fewer points than the 73.7 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Coppin State gives up.

The Eagles and Lady Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists. Morris is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is scoring 12.1 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Lady Bears. Kailyn Nash is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 28.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Lady Bears: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 23.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

