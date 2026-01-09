Monmouth visits Hofstra after Davis’ 32-point performance

Monmouth Hawks (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-4, 3-0 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-4, 3-0 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces Monmouth after Cruz Davis scored 32 points in Hofstra’s 78-67 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Pride are 4-0 on their home court. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA scoring 77.7 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Hawks are 2-1 against CAA opponents. Monmouth ranks fourth in the CAA with 14.1 assists per game led by Jack Collins averaging 5.0.

Hofstra averages 77.7 points, 6.9 more per game than the 70.8 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 15.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Hawks. Cornelius Robinson Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.