Middle Tennessee hosts Delaware following Correa’s 21-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-10, 1-4 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-8, 5-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-10, 1-4 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-8, 5-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits Middle Tennessee after Kailah Correa scored 21 points in Delaware’s 76-69 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Blue Raiders have gone 4-3 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-4 in conference play. Delaware is sixth in the CUSA with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aylasia Fantrov averaging 6.6.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The Blue Raiders and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blair Baugus is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Alayna Contreras is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Correa is averaging 13.1 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ande’a Cherisier is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

