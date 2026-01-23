Merrimack takes on Mount St. Mary’s following Melaschenko’s 28-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-10, 5-5 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-10, 5-5 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Mount St. Mary’s after Lydia Melaschenko scored 28 points in Merrimack’s 66-59 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Mountaineers are 7-2 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Warriors are 6-3 against conference opponents. Merrimack is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 59.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 66.3 Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabrielle Kennerly is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Berlynn Carlson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paloma Garcia is averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Warriors. Melaschenko is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

