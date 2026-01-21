Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on North Carolina Central following Lynch’s 28-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-10, 4-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-14, 0-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-10, 4-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-14, 0-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays North Carolina Central after Ashanti Lynch scored 28 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 68-61 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 2-6 at home. North Carolina Central has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 4-0 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Carolina Central averages 60.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 67.3 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 63.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 74.5 North Carolina Central gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Najah Lane is averaging 6.8 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Morgan Callahan is averaging 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Desi Taylor is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging five points. Lynch is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

