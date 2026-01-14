Marsh hits 4 3s, scores 20 — both season highs — to help USC beat Maryland 88-71

Maryland (7-10, 0-6) has lost four straight and seven of eight. David Coit, a graduate transfer from Kansas, led the Terrapins with 30 points,

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Marsh hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, both season highs, to help USC beat Maryland 88-71 on Tuesday night.

Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie each scored 12 points for USC (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten). Gabe Dynes and Jerry Easter II added 10 points apiece. Chad Baker-Mazara, who went in averaging 19.9 points per game this season, scored seven points in eight first-half minutes and did not play (neck) after halftime.

There were eight ties and six lead changes before Ausar converted a three-point play that gave the Trojans the lead for good amid a 10-0 run that made it 58-52 with 13:51 left in the game. David Coit hit a 3-point with 11:14 remaining that trimmed the deficit to 63-59 but Maryland went without a field goal for the next four minutes, 58 seconds. Brownell made a layup and a 3-pointer, Marsh added and Cofie hit a 3 to cap a 12-2 spurt that pushed the lead to 14 points with five minutes to go.

The Trojans made 34 of 66 (52%) from the field and are 14-0 this season when they shoot 40% or better.

Coit led the Terrapins with 30 points, Solomon Washington had 11 points and eight rebounds in 23 foul-plagued minutes, and Darius Adams also scored 11 for the Terrapins. Coit, a graduate transfer from Kansas, has three games of 30-plus points this season and scored a career-high 41 in a 95-90 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 19.

USC is 1-4 against the Terrapins, 1-1 at home.

Maryland: Hosts Penn State on Sunday.

USC: Hosts No. 5 Purdue on Saturday.

