Manhattan hosts Jones and Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-4, 3-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-4, 3-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Manhattan after Asim Jones scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 64-58 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Jaspers are 3-2 on their home court. Manhattan is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in conference play. Quinnipiac ranks sixth in the MAAC allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Manhattan is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Manhattan gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Zimmerman is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.