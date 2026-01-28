Mack has 16 and 11 assists in Georgetown’s 70-61 win over DePaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malik Mack had 16 points and 11 assists in Georgetown’s 70-61 victory against DePaul on Wednesday night.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malik Mack had 16 points and 11 assists in Georgetown’s 70-61 victory against DePaul on Wednesday night.

Julius Halaifonua scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor for the Hoyas (11-10, 3-7 Big East Conference). Vincent Iwuchukwu had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Brandon Maclin finished with 19 points and two steals for the Blue Demons (12-9, 4-6). Layden Blocker added 13 points for DePaul. RJ Smith finished with 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Georgetown took the lead for good with 6:58 to go in the first half. The score was 34-24 at halftime, with Mack racking up eight points. Georgetown was outscored by DePaul in the second half by one point, with Kayvaun Mulready scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

