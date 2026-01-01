Louisiana Tech hosts Sam Houston after Kone’s 22-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-4) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (7-4) Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-4) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (7-4)

Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Louisiana Tech after Fanta Kone scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 110-38 victory against the Dallas Crusaders.

The Lady Techsters have gone 7-0 at home. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 4.6.

The Bearkats are 1-3 on the road. Sam Houston ranks sixth in the CUSA with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 7.0.

Louisiana Tech makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Sam Houston has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The Lady Techsters and Bearkats face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jianna Morris is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, while averaging 12.5 points. Paris Bradley is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Kone is averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 steals for the Bearkats. Whitney Dunn is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 15.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

