Liberty hosts El Moutaouakkil and Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6, 2-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (10-3, 2-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Liberty after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 67-64 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Flames are 7-0 on their home court. Liberty scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-0 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Liberty makes 52.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.6 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Jacksonville State averages 6.2 more points per game (74.3) than Liberty allows (68.1).

The Flames and Gamecocks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Cleveland is averaging 10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Flames. Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Anthony Bryant averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. El Moutaouakkil is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

