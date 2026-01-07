Lamar puts home win streak on the line against Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 2-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (6-6, 3-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 2-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (6-6, 3-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Cardinals take on Houston Christian.

The Cardinals have gone 5-0 at home. Lamar has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 2-3 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian averages 20.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lamar is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Huskies match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaila Forman is shooting 33.7% and averaging 10.7 points for the Cardinals. Kamryn Wilson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kamryn McLaurin is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Huskies. Madelyne Davis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

