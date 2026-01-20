Koerkenmeier, Saint Louis Billikens take on the Fordham Rams

Saint Louis Billikens (10-10, 4-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-9, 1-6 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (10-10, 4-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-9, 1-6 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Saint Louis in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Rams have gone 7-4 at home. Fordham is seventh in the A-10 scoring 65.7 points while shooting 38.3% from the field.

The Billikens are 4-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Fordham’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Rams and Billikens match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Black averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games.

Zya Nugent is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Billikens. Jahda Denis is averaging 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

