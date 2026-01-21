Kierra Wheeler scores 16 points and No. 22 West Virginia women rally past Arizona State 53-43

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kierra Wheeler scored 16 points and No. 22 West Virginia rallied in the fourth quarter to…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kierra Wheeler scored 16 points and No. 22 West Virginia rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Arizona State 53-43 on Wednesday night.

Arizona State led 37-34 through three quarters and the score was tied at 41 with 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Sydney Shaw gave the Mountaineers a 44-41 lead with 2:45 remaining. Jordan Harrison added a free throw and Wheeler scored in the paint for a 47-41 lead.

McKinna Brackens hit a jumper for the Sun Devils but it was their only made basket in nine attempts in the final 4 minutes. West Virginia closed it out at the line, making 7 of 9 free throws in the last minute.

Shaw scored 11 points and Gia Cooke had 10 for West Virginia (16-4, 6-2 Big 12).

Brackens and Gabby Elliott led Arizona State (17-3, 4-3) with 15 points each.

Arizona State battled back from a six-point first-quarter deficit to trail 13-12 after one. West Virginia hit three 3-pointers early in the second quarter and a layup by Sydney Woodley gave the Mountaineers a 25-15 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left in the quarter. Arizona State did not allow a point for the remainder of the half and trailed only 25-24 at halftime.

Arizona State extended the run to 13 points for a 28-25 lead a couple of minutes into the third. The Sun Devils’ lead was 37-29 with about a minute remaining in the third, then West Virginia closed to within three points at the end of the quarter.

West Virginia: At BYU on Saturday.

Arizona State: At Cincinnati on Saturday.

