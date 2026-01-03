Kennesaw State hosts conference rival Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-5, 0-1 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jeniffer Silva and Western Kentucky visit Keyarah Berry and Kennesaw State in CUSA action Sunday.

The Owls have gone 5-2 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trynce Taylor averaging 5.3.

The Lady Toppers are 0-1 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

Kennesaw State scores 65.8 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 64.1 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 57.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 58.3 Kennesaw State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Owls. Taylor is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Torri James is averaging 9.3 points for the Lady Toppers. Zsofia Telegdy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Lady Toppers: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

