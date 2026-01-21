Live Radio
Kehoe puts up 29, Navy downs Holy Cross 85-68

The Associated Press

January 21, 2026, 10:47 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe’s 29 points helped Navy defeat Holy Cross 85-68 on Wednesday.

Kehoe added seven rebounds for the Midshipmen (14-6, 6-1 Patriot League). Austin Benigni scored 25 points, going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Jinwoo Kim shot 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Aiden Disu led the way for the Crusaders (8-12, 3-4) with 18 points. Holy Cross also got 16 points from DeAndre Williams. Joe Nugent finished with 14 points.

Navy took the lead with 12:27 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Kehoe led Navy in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 42-34 at the break. Navy outscored Holy Cross by nine points over the final half, while Benigni paced the Midshipmen with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

