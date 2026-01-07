Kansas State visits No. 1 Arizona following Haggerty’s 24-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays No. 1 Arizona after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 83-73 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Arizona Wildcats have gone 8-0 in home games. Arizona ranks second in the Big 12 with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 6.2.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Johnson averaging 4.2.

Arizona averages 90.8 points, 12.8 more per game than the 78.0 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Arizona allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Arizona Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Kansas State Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Arizona Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 93.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Kansas State Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

