Justin Page’s 23 points lead Niagara past Sacred Heart 64-61

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Page scored 23 points as Niagara beat Sacred Heart 64-61 on Friday. Page shot 7…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Page scored 23 points as Niagara beat Sacred Heart 64-61 on Friday.

Page shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Purple Eagles (4-9, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Landon Williams went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 11 points.

The Pioneers (5-10, 1-3) were led by Dashon Gittens, who recorded 18 points and seven rebounds. Fallou Gueye added 10 points and two steals for Sacred Heart. Yann Farell had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.