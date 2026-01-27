Johnson leads Denver against UMKC after 32-point performance

Denver Pioneers (9-13, 2-5 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-17, 1-6 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (9-13, 2-5 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-17, 1-6 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits UMKC after Carson Johnson scored 32 points in Denver’s 93-86 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Roos have gone 3-6 in home games. UMKC is fifth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Jerome Palm paces the Roos with 6.6 boards.

The Pioneers are 2-5 against Summit League opponents. Denver is ninth in the Summit League allowing 85.3 points while holding opponents to 49.7% shooting.

UMKC averages 71.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 85.3 Denver allows. Denver averages 84.0 points per game, 0.9 more than the 83.1 UMKC allows.

The Roos and Pioneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmello Branch is averaging 12.7 points for the Roos. CJ Evans is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 19.2 points for the Pioneers. Zane Nelson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 88.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

