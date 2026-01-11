Jacob Meyer scores 29, hits go-ahead shot in OT to help UAB beat East Carolina 87-85

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Meyer scored 29 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 16 seconds left in overtime…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Meyer scored 29 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 16 seconds left in overtime to help UAB beat East Carolina 87-85 on Sunday.

Meyer also snagged five rebounds for the Blazers (11-6, 2-2 American Conference). KyeRon Lindsay added 20 points and seven rebounds. Evan Chatman totaled 12 points and eight boards.

Joran Riley led the Pirates (5-11, 0-3) with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Giovanni Emejuru added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Reid Cason also had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Meyer put up 12 points in the first half for UAB, which led 39-37 at the break. Isaiah Mbeng hit a 3-pointer for East Carolina with 10 seconds left, forcing OT tied at 79. Meyer scored six of UAB’s eight points in the extra five-minute period.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

