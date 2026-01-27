IU Indianapolis visits Oakland following Smith’s 23-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-11, 4-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-13, 4-6 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-11, 4-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-13, 4-6 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Oakland after Olivia Smith scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis’ 75-70 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-3 at home. Oakland averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaguars have gone 4-6 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oakland scores 63.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 67.3 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis’ 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Oakland has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

The Golden Grizzlies and Jaguars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layla Gold is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Makenzie Luehring is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

