Ingram and UT Rio Grande Valley host SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-12, 1-6 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-8, 5-2 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces SE Louisiana after Jalayah Ingram scored 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 60-55 win against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Vaqueros are 4-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley allows 68.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Lions have gone 1-6 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 1-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 65.4 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 80.8 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The Vaqueros and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is shooting 40.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Vaqueros. Chazlyn Dettor is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Collins is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

