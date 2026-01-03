Hutcherson’s 20 points lead No. 25 Princeton women over Penn 74-68

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Olivia Hutcherson scored 20 points, Madison St. Rose added 15 and Princeton held off Pennsylvania 74-68 on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Olivia Hutcherson scored 20 points, Madison St. Rose added 15 and Princeton held off Pennsylvania 74-68 on Saturday in an Ivy League opener for both teams.

The Tigers (13-1, 1-0) won their 10th straight and remain unbeaten away from home, while St. Rose became the 29th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

Princeton led 55-46 entering the fourth quarter before Penn rallied behind Tina Njike and Mataya Gayle. The Quakers tied the game at 55 on a Katie Collins layup with 7:10 left, then took their only lead of the quarter on Njike’s 3-pointer at the 6:38 mark.

The Tigers answered with a 12-2 run. Hutcherson converted a three-point play and later scored on a drive, and Taylor Charles hit a 3-pointer to put Princeton back in front for good. St. Rose’s basket at 1:02 and Skye Belker’s pair of free throws with 10 seconds left sealed the game.

Gayle led Penn (10-4, 0-1) with 17 points and six assists. Collins scored 15, and Njike added 13 as the Quakers outscored Princeton 22-19 in the fourth quarter but could not overcome late turnovers and missed shots.

Princeton travels to Yale next Saturday.

Pennsylvania faces Brown on Saturday.

