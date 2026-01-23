Houser leads Delaware against Liberty after 25-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-13, 1-6 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (16-3, 8-0 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-13, 1-6 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (16-3, 8-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces Liberty after Tyler Houser scored 25 points in Delaware’s 97-68 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Flames are 10-0 on their home court. Liberty ranks ninth in the CUSA with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 7.4.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-6 against CUSA opponents. Delaware ranks eighth in the CUSA with 13.3 assists per game led by Christian Bliss averaging 6.3.

Liberty averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 66.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 68.1 Liberty gives up.

The Flames and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Decker Jr. is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bliss is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Justyn Fernandez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.