Hawaii secures 86-66 win over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa’s 21 points helped Hawaii defeat Cal Poly 86-66 on Thursday.

Nemeiksa had 11 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (13-3, 5-1 Big West Conference). Quandre Bullock added 20 points while going 8 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six steals. Hunter Erickson went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Mustangs (7-12, 3-4) were led by Hamad Mousa, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Peter Bandelj added 11 points for Cal Poly. Cayden Ward also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

