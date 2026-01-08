Hampton visits Campbell following Smith’s 31-point game

Hampton Pirates (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (8-8, 2-1 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (8-8, 2-1 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces Hampton after DJ Smith scored 31 points in Campbell’s 97-82 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-0 at home. Campbell averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Pirates are 2-1 in CAA play. Hampton is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Campbell makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Hampton averages 70.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 79.0 Campbell gives up to opponents.

The Fighting Camels and Pirates match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 15.5 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Eley is averaging 10.9 points for the Pirates. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.