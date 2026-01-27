Hadnot leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Oakland after 22-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-10, 8-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 7-3 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday,…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-10, 8-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 7-3 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Oakland after Corey Hadnot II scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-76 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons have gone 9-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 8-3 against conference opponents. Oakland is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Duffy is averaging 5.8 points for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brody Robinson is averaging 16.6 points and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 84.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

