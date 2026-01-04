Hadnot, Craig score 20 each and Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Cleveland State 74-71

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II had 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 74-71 win against Cleveland State…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II had 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 74-71 win against Cleveland State on Sunday.

Hadnot added five rebounds and six assists for the Mastodons (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League). DeAndre Craig scored 20 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added three steals. Mikale Stevenson shot 6 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Chevalier Emery finished with 15 points for the Vikings (5-11, 1-4). Jaidon Lipscomb added 12 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State. Tre Beard also had 11 points and five assists.

PFW trailed 43-32 at halftime and took a 68-67 lead on a layup by Craig with 2:39 remaining in the game. The Mastodons did not trail again.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.