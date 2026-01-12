Greg Jones scores 23 to guide American University to 65-51 victory over Navy

Greg Jones scored 23 points as American University beat Navy 65-51 on Monday night, snapping the Midshipmen's eight-game winning streak.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones scored 23 points as American University beat Navy 65-51 on Monday night, snapping the Midshipmen’s eight-game winning streak.

Jones also had seven rebounds for the Eagles (10-8, 3-2 Patriot League). Wyatt Nausadis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Midshipmen (12-6, 4-1) were led by Cam Cole with 13 points. Austin Benigni added 12 points and Donovan Draper scored 10.

American took the lead for good with 18:47 remaining in the first half. The score was 33-17 at halftime, with Jones racking up 10 points. American pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.