Garzon’s clutch 3-pointer lifts No. 12 Maryland women over USC 62-55

Yarden Garzon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining and No. 12 Maryland defeated Southern California 62-55 on Thursday night.

Maryland v USC LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Head coach Brenda Frese of the Maryland Terrapins reacts against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at Galen Center on January 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) Maryland v USC LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu #9 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots the ball against Laura Williams #6 of the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Galen Center on January 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Addi Mack led the Terrapins with 12 points. Garzon finished with 10 points.

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu added 10 points, nine rebounds and had a key block of Maria Samuels with 33 seconds remaining. After Garzon’s 3-pointer, the Terrapins got two offensive rebounds before Ozzy-Momodu scored for a 59-55 lead. Those were the only two field goals in the fourth for Maryland.

The Terrapins (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) bounced back from an 89-76 loss to No. 19 Ohio State to earn their fourth win in five games.

Kara Dunn led USC with 21 points. Star freshman Jazzy Davidson shot 5 of 23, including 0 for 14 over the final three quarters, while picking up her third and fourth fouls in the fourth quarter. She scored 12 of the Trojans’ first 20 points, helping them to a 20-16 lead.

The Trojans (10-7, 2-4) have lost four in a row — more games than they dropped all of last season, their first in the Big Ten. They’re playing this season without JuJu Watkins, who is rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the NCAA Tournament last March. Kennedy Smith has also been out lately with a lower leg injury.

Neither team led by more than eight points after the first quarter.

Both schools shot poorly from 3-point range, with the Trojans just 5 of 32 while Maryland was 4 of 16.

Up next

Maryland: Visits No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

USC: Hosts Purdue on Sunday.

