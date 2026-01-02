Freitag leads Buffalo against Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (4-9, 0-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-2, 2-0 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (4-9, 0-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-2, 2-0 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Ball State after Daniel Freitag scored 33 points in Buffalo’s 81-67 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 5-1 in home games. Buffalo scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks second in the MAC giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Buffalo makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Ball State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Buffalo gives up.

The Bulls and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freitag is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 16.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

Armoni Zeigler is averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Davion Hill is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

