Freeman scores career-high 27 points to lead Syracuse over Georgia Tech 82-72

ATLANTA (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds to lead Syracuse over…

ATLANTA (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds to lead Syracuse over Georgia Tech 82-72 in ACC play on Tuesday night.

Freeman shot 9 of 18 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from behind the arc, while racking up three blocks and a steal as Syracuse (10-5, 1-1) picked up its first conference win of the season.

Kiyan Anthony scored a game-high 11 points off the bench in the first half as the Orange jumped out to a 14-point lead at the break and never looked back. Naithan George, who transferred from Georgia Tech, where he was a two-year starting guard and the 2024-25 ACC assist leader, scored 17 points to go with five assists and six turnovers for Syracuse.

Baye Ndongo led the Yellow Jackets (10-6, 1-2) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Kowacie Reeves Jr. chipped in 11 points, and Jaeden Mustaf added 10 off the bench for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets pulled within five with less than four minutes to play, but a career-high clinching dunk and two throws by Freeman, accompanied by two more free throws from George, sealed the game.

The Orange lead the series 10-8.

Up next

Syracuse faces Pittsburgh this Saturday on the road.

Georgia Tech travels to Miami on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.