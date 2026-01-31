Florida State visits Clemson following Augustinaite’s 21-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (7-14, 2-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-7, 6-4 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (7-14, 2-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-7, 6-4 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on Florida State after Rusne Augustinaite scored 21 points in Clemson’s 83-54 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 at home. Clemson scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 2-7 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 4-13 record against teams over .500.

Clemson averages 70.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.0 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Clemson allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustinaite averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Mia Moore is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Sole Williams is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.