Douglas, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-10, 5-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-8, 4-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sinai Douglas and FGCU visit Bree Stephens and Central Arkansas in ASUN action.

The Sugar Bears are 5-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas is second in the ASUN with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Linda Amaning averaging 2.0.

The Eagles are 5-3 in ASUN play. FGCU is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

Central Arkansas makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). FGCU averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shae Littleford is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anasia Staton is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Douglas is averaging 10.1 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

