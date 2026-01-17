Detroit Mercy and Oakland meet for conference showdown

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-12, 2-5 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-13, 2-6 Horizon) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-12, 2-5 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-13, 2-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces Oakland in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Titans have gone 3-6 in home games. Detroit Mercy allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-5 in conference games. Oakland is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 61.4 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 71.4 Detroit Mercy allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Edwards is scoring 11.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Titans. Makayla Jackson is averaging 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games.

Angie Smith is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Lianna Baxter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

