Cuthrell leads Elon against Towson after 23-point performance

Towson Tigers (11-9, 3-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-7, 4-2 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Towson Tigers (11-9, 3-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-7, 4-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Towson after Chandler Cuthrell scored 23 points in Elon’s 89-85 win against the Hofstra Pride.

The Phoenix have gone 7-3 in home games. Elon averages 85.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 against CAA opponents. Towson is sixth in the CAA with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Tejada averaging 4.4.

Elon averages 85.2 points, 18.3 more per game than the 66.9 Towson allows. Towson averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Kacper Klaczek is averaging 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tejada is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.