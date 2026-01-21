Coppin State hosts Howard following Morris’ 20-point performance

Howard Bison (13-7, 3-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-16, 2-2 MEAC) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin…

Howard Bison (13-7, 3-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-16, 2-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on Howard after Khila Morris scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 90-48 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 at home. Coppin State is 1-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison are 3-1 in conference matchups. Howard has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Coppin State scores 55.0 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 63.1 Howard gives up. Howard averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Coppin State allows.

The Eagles and Bison match up Thursday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Eagles. Paris McBride is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 25.6% over the past 10 games.

Zoe Stewart averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Zennia Thomas is averaging 14.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 55.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.