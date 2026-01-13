Colgate visits Theodosiou and Loyola (MD)

Colgate Raiders (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-12, 1-3 Patriot League) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-12, 1-3 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts Colgate after Jacob Theodosiou scored 20 points in Loyola (MD)’s 70-67 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raiders have gone 3-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Loyola (MD) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Theodosiou is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Greyhounds. Braeden Speed is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Cox is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

