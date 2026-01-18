Coit ties program record with 9 3s, scores 43; Maryland beats Penn State 96-73

David Coit tied the program's single-game record for made 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points — 30 in the first half — to help Maryland beat Penn State 96-73 on Sunday for the Terrapins' first Big Ten Conference win this season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — David Coit tied the program’s single-game record for made 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points — 30 in the first half — to help Maryland beat Penn State 96-73 on Sunday for the Terrapins’ first Big Ten Conference win this season.

Coit made 14 of 22 from the field, 9 of 14 from behind the arc and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The 5-foot-11 graduate transfer from Kansas had his second 40-point game and his third game making at least eight 3s this season.

Maryland (8-10, 1-6) snapped a four-game skid. The Terrapins set season highs for points (96), field goals made (33), field-goal percentage (54.1%), 3-pointers made (18) and 3-point field-goal percentage (52.9). Maryland outrebounded Penn State 39-21.

The Nittany Lions (9-9, 0-7) have lost five straight and eight of the last nine.

Elijah Saunders scored 16 points and Darius Adams 14 for the Terrapins. Solomon Washington had 11 rebounds to go with six points, two steals and a block.

Kayden Mingo made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with 19 points and five assists for Penn State. Dominick Stewart added 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Eli Rice scored 13 and Josh Reed added 11 points.

Coit hit a 3-pointer and made a layup before Saunders added a 3 that capped a 9-0 run, made it 13-9 and gave the Terrapins the lead for good. A few minutes later, Coit sandwiched a three-point play and a 3-pointer around a layup by Darius Adams to extend the lead to 36-21 and Maryland led by double figures for the final 29-plus minutes.

