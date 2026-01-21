Cheatham, Alcorn State Braves square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Alcorn State Braves (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-15, 1-4 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-15, 1-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nakia Cheatham and Alcorn State visit Daimoni Dorsey and Bethune-Cookman in SWAC action.

The Wildcats are 2-2 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Wildcats and Braves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Kelley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 5.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Dorsey is shooting 32.4% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

Cheatham is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 48.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

