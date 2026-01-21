Charleston (SC) hosts Smith and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-10, 3-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-8, 4-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-10, 3-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-8, 4-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Charleston (SC) after DJ Smith scored 24 points in Campbell’s 78-75 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars are 7-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Camels are 3-3 against CAA opponents. Campbell is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.6 points. Jlynn Counter is averaging 20.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Smith is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 20.3 points. Jeremiah Johnson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

