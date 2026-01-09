Campbell, Northern Iowa Panthers to visit Johnson, Bradley Braves

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-6, 4-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-6, 4-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaquan Johnson and Bradley host Trey Campbell and Northern Iowa in MVC play.

The Braves have gone 8-1 at home. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmet Jonovic averaging 3.6.

The Panthers are 4-1 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Leon Bond III averaging 4.9.

Bradley averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Campbell is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and two steals. Bond is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

