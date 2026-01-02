Cal Poly wins 67-65 over UC San Diego

Hamad Mousa’s 26 points helped Cal Poly defeat UC San Diego 67-65 on Thursday. Mousa also had nine rebounds for…

Hamad Mousa’s 26 points helped Cal Poly defeat UC San Diego 67-65 on Thursday.

Mousa also had nine rebounds for the Mustangs (6-9, 2-1 Big West Conference). Peter Bandelj scored 15 points, going 5 of 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

Alex Chaikin finished with 17 points for the Tritons (11-3, 1-1). Bol Dengdit and Hudson Mayes both added 12 points and 12 rebounds for UC San Diego, respectively.

