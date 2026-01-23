Bucknell takes on Loyola (MD) in conference matchup

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-10, 4-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (5-13, 1-6 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-10, 4-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (5-13, 1-6 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lex Therien and Loyola (MD) visit Tuana Coskun and Bucknell in Patriot play.

The Bison have gone 4-5 at home. Bucknell has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-3 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

Bucknell is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.1 per game Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Greyhounds match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coskun is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bison. Isabella Casey is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Therien is averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Koi Sims is averaging 10.4 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 52.9 points, 22.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Greyhounds: 7-3, averaging 59.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

