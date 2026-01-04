Bliss, Houser score 19 each as Delaware beats Kennesaw State 67-52

Christian Bliss' 19 points helped Delaware defeat Kennesaw State 67-52 on Sunday.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Christian Bliss’ 19 points helped Delaware defeat Kennesaw State 67-52 on Sunday.

Bliss also added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-9, 1-2 Conference USA). Tyler Houser scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Justyn Fernandez had 10 points and shot 5 of 16 from the field.

Simeon Cottle led the way for the Owls (8-6, 0-3) with 16 points and seven assists. Kennesaw State also got 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and four blocks from Braedan Lue. Ramone Seals had 11 points.

Delaware took the lead for good with 2:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 29-22 at halftime, with Houser racking up nine points. Bliss scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Delaware went on to secure a victory, outscoring Kennesaw State by eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.