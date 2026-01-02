Bethune-Cookman hosts Washington and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Bethune-Cookman after Kaleb Washington scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 89-65 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the SWAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Bland averaging 3.6.

The Rattlers are 0-7 on the road. Florida A&M has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 67.1 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than the 85.6 Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jordan Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Shirley is averaging 10.1 points for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

